'Stay where you are for the next...': Indian embassy's advisory as tensions rise with Trump's deadline to Iran

The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an urgent advisory on Tuesday, urging Indian nationals in Iran to remain indoors for the next 48 hours due to escalating tensions in the region. The advisory comes as US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, setting a final deadline for Tehran to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

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Advisory in view of the rapidly evolving situation in Iran ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/wyWOCzDfsZ pic.twitter.com/95JN4LxC9P — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 7, 2026

"In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations, and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy," the advisory stated.

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The embassy also emphasised that those staying in Embassy-hired hotels should continue to stay indoors while keeping in regular contact with on-site embassy teams. All Indian nationals were urged to monitor official updates closely, as the situation remains volatile. The embassy also provided emergency contact details, including mobile numbers and an email address for urgent communications.

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Trump has set a firm deadline of 8:00 PM Eastern Time (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST) for Iran to agree to his demands, which include reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The US president threatened to destroy key Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not comply.

"After that, they're going to have no bridges, they’re going to have no power plants, stone ages, yeah, stone ages," Trump warned during a White House briefing on Monday.

In his latest threat, Trump said: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."