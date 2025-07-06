The Supreme Court administration has formally asked the Centre to take possession of the official Chief Justice of India (CJI) residence from former CJI DY Chandrachud, stating that he has overstayed beyond the legally permitted period, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. The communication, dated July 1, was sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and cites breach of rules and expired extensions.

Justice Chandrachud, who retired in November 2024, has continued to occupy Bungalow No. 5 on Krishna Menon Marg-reserved for the sitting CJI-even eight months after demitting office. According to the 2022 amendment to the Supreme Court Judges Rules, a retired CJI may retain a Type VII bungalow (a lower grade than the official CJI residence) for a maximum of six months post-retirement. That period expired on May 10, 2025.

Justice Chandrachud had originally written to then CJI Sanjiv Khanna in December 2024 requesting to continue residing at Krishna Menon Marg until April 30, citing ongoing renovation work at his newly allotted Bungalow No. 14 on Tughlak Road. CJI Khanna approved the request, and MoHUA extended the stay on licence fee terms.

Later, the former CJI orally requested another extension until May 31, which was again granted-but with the explicit understanding that no further extension would be possible. The court administration flagged that the continued occupation was in breach of both agreed timelines and the 2022 Rules.

Sources told the news agency that Justice Chandrachud had cited personal reasons in requesting the extensions, including the need to accommodate his two daughters, both of whom have special needs and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS. In April, he informed CJI Khanna that he was still in the process of securing suitable long-term housing and requested an extension until June 30.

Justice BR Gavai, the current Chief Justice, and his predecessor Justice Khanna, both declined to move into the official CJI residence, choosing instead to stay in previously allotted bungalows. The residence at Krishna Menon Marg remains occupied by Justice Chandrachud, while several newly appointed judges have had to be temporarily accommodated in guest houses.

The apex court administration stated that the Krishna Menon Marg residence was permitted due to "special circumstances", the understanding was that it would be vacated after the agreed-upon extension till May-end. It requested the Centre to take possession of the official CJI bungalow without any further delay and inform the Supreme Court.