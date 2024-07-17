'Stop this Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls for minority morcha dissolution

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has made a significant call for change within the party during a recent address at the BJP state executive meeting in Kolkata.

Adhikari proposed the dissolution of the party's minority morcha and urged a shift away from the familiar slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Collective Effort, Inclusive Growth).

In a move signalling a new direction for the party in the wake of electoral setbacks, Adhikari introduced a fresh slogan, 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath' (Those who are with us, we are with them). The leader emphasised the need to move beyond the existing narrative, particularly in light of recent electoral challenges faced by the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari underlined his perspective, stating, "I had spoken about nationalist Muslims and you too had said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But I will not say this anymore. Instead, we will now say, 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath'. Stop this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Minority Morcha is not needed,"

The 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan, initially introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, aimed to foster comprehensive progress for all Indians, transcending barriers of caste and religion.

Adhikari's proposed shift marks a notable departure from this inclusive slogan and idea towards a more focused and nuanced approach within the party.

