Student protest violence: SC forms 5-member panel with ex-CBI chief to investigate police action

In a major development, the Supreme Court has constituted a five-member High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) headed by former top court judge Justice (Retd.) R. Subhash Reddy to independently examine allegations of violence and police excesses during recent student demonstrations over alleged examination paper leaks.
According to a report by Network18, the panel, formed by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana, includes former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police Dr. LR Bishnoi.