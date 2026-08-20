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Student protest violence: SC forms 5-member panel with ex-CBI chief to investigate police action

Student protest violence: SC forms 5-member panel with ex-CBI chief to investigate police action

The aourt tasked the committee with investigating both the alleged excessive use of force by police and paramilitary forces — including the deployment of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi charges, and tear gas — and claims of violence by protesters against security personnel.  

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 6:58 PM IST
Student protest violence: SC forms 5-member panel with ex-CBI chief to investigate police actionThe Supreme Court directed the committee to prioritise allegations of targeted violence, harassment, and sexual molestation of female protesters, requesting an interim report on these matters at the earliest.

In a major development, the Supreme Court has constituted a five-member High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) headed by former top court judge Justice (Retd.) R. Subhash Reddy to independently examine allegations of violence and police excesses during recent student demonstrations over alleged examination paper leaks.

According to a report by Network18, the panel, formed by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana, includes former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police Dr. LR Bishnoi.

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Passing the order on a batch of writ petitions regarding clashes at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country, the Apex Court tasked the committee with investigating both the alleged excessive use of force by police and paramilitary forces — including the deployment of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi charges, and tear gas — and claims of violence by protesters against security personnel and public property.

The Supreme Court directed the committee to prioritise allegations of targeted violence, harassment, and sexual molestation of female protesters, requesting an interim report on these matters at the earliest.

Moreover, the committee will evaluate the necessity of banning metallic kinetic projectiles, assess whether security personnel wore visible nameplates and proper uniforms during crowd control operations, and examine issues related to police surveillance and privacy violations.

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Clarifying that the inquiry will not be a one-time exercise, the court stated that the HPEC will conduct continuous and periodic assessments and submit its findings periodically.

The bench also indicated it might consider using its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs registered against young student protesters, noting that the matter deeply concerns "the life and future of innocent students." The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for September 10.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 6:58 PM IST
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