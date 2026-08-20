India’s digital shopping story is reversing: Bill payments move back offline, shows study

The report suggests that changing household routines and the price changes associated with GST 2.0 could be influencing how consumers choose to manage their monthly obligations. However, it does not attribute the reversal to a single factor.

Loan-taking moves further online

The shift is not uniform across financial activities. While consumers are moving back towards offline bill payments, taking loans is becoming more digital.

In 2026, 51% of respondents preferred online channels for taking loans, compared with 50% in 2025. At the same time, the share of respondents who were unsure about their preferred channel declined from 10% to 9%, indicating greater clarity and comfort with the process.

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Retail payments, meanwhile, have settled into a genuinely hybrid pattern. Offline and online preferences were both at 49% in 2026, compared with a 46% offline and 51% online split in 2025. The report therefore finds no clear winner between the two channels for retail payments.

Preferred mode for financial activities

Financial activity Offline (2025) Online (2025) Offline (2026) Online (2026) Retail payments 46% 51% 49% 49% Taking loans 40% 50% 40% 51% Bill payments 43% 54% 59% 39%

Source: The Great Indian Wallet 4.0 – 2026.

Physical shopping remains important

The preference for offline channels extends beyond financial transactions to several everyday purchases. Grocery and medicine purchases remained predominantly offline, with 82% of respondents choosing offline channels for each.

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Although both figures were marginally lower than the 85% recorded in 2025, the study says the movement towards digital remains gradual. For frequently purchased essentials, local stores continue to be viewed as faster, more trusted and more familiar than apps.

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Appliances also saw some movement online, with offline preference declining from 84% to 80%. However, the broader pattern suggests that India's lower middle class is not abandoning physical retail in favour of digital platforms.

India’s digital shift is becoming more selective

The findings point to a more nuanced form of digital adoption. Consumers are not simply moving every financial or shopping activity online. Instead, channel preferences appear to depend on the nature of the transaction.

Borrowing is increasingly moving online, while bill payments have moved sharply in the opposite direction. Retail payments are effectively split down the middle, while groceries and medicines remain firmly physical-first.

The study, based on lower-middle-class consumers across 17 cities, suggests that India's digital wallet is therefore becoming more selective rather than uniformly digital.

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