Suchana Seth case: 4-yo son died of shock, asphyxia, says Goa Police in chargesheet

Bengaluru CEO’s 4-year-old murder case: The Goa Police has filed a case against Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI startup, who was arrested on charges of killing her four-year-old son. She was caught with her son’s body stuffed in a bag as she was travelling from Goa to Karnataka on January 7.

Related Articles

In the 642-page chargesheet against Seth in the Goa Children’s Court, the Calangute Police mentioned that the child died as a result of shock and respiratory asphyxia, caused by strangulation. The Goa Police also attached a scribbled note written on a tissue with an eyeliner by Seth. They have also attached the confirmation from handwriting experts who identified the handwriting as Seth’s.

The police have also named 59 witnesses in the case, as well as recorded the statement of the accused’s husband. Suchana Seth’s husband claimed that despite orders from a family court, she did not allow him to meet their son.

Suchana Seth has been accused of allegedly killing her child at an apartment in Goa’s Candolim area on January 6 and fleeing to neighbouring Karnataka on January 7. Seth, 39, was arrested from Chitradurga while she was in the taxi.

Seth has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of office) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, according to the chargesheet.