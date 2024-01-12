Suchana Seth case: Note written with eyeliner found in bag with 4-yr old son’s body

Suchana Seth case: The Goa Police reported on Thursday that a note by Suchana Seth, who has been apprehended for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in a state hotel, penned using an eyeliner, was discovered in the bag where she stored her son's body.

The note highlighted Suchana's distress about a court order allowing her separated husband to see their son. The investigation revealed that Suchana desired sole custody of her son. The note read, “The custody of my son should remain with me no matter what, even if the court grants us divorce, I want the custody of my son.”

Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru start-up, The Mindful AI Lab, underwent a routine medical examination under police supervision on Thursday and was subsequently returned to Goa's Calangute police station. She was arrested on Tuesday when she attempted to escape in a taxi with her son's body in a bag.

The incident was exposed when the staff of a Goa service apartment, where she and her son resided, discovered blood stains on a towel in her room after her departure. The staff also noticed her son was not with her when she left.

Seth told the police that her son was at a friend's house in Goa. The taxi driver who transported Seth was told to drive his vehicle to the police station, where Seth's luggage was inspected. The police found her son's body in a bag she was carrying.

