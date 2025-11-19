‘Suicide bombing not misunderstood in any way’: Owaisi on Dr Umar’s chilling video

Killing of innocents is a grave sin in Islam, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, adding that unlike what Red Fort bomber Dr Umar un Nabi said in the video, suicide bombing is not misunderstood. He also questioned the government’s failure to detect the group that planned the entire mission in a room at Al-Falah University.

“There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as “martyrdom,” and that it’s “misunderstood.” Suicide is haram in Islam and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not “misunderstood” in any way. This is terrorism and nothing else,” he said.

In the video Owaisi referred to, Dr Umar can be seen saying that suicide bombing is a “very misunderstood” concept and it actually a “martyrdom operation”. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going to die for sure at a particular place at a particular time, he said.

Owaisi questioned Home Minister Amit Shah, asking why he had assured the Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the last six months. “Where did this group come from then? Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?” he asked.

ROOM NO 13

Room number 13, situated within building 17 at Al-Falah University’s boys' hostel in Haryana, was pinpointed by investigators as the central location for the planning of coordinated terror attacks targeting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities described this ordinary room as the base for the "white collar" terror module, with several of the individuals involved now in custody. The investigation places particular significance on the activities that unfolded within this hostel room, which belonged to Dr Muzammil Shakeel, a resident of Pulwama, Kashmir, and an employee of the university.

Evidence gathered by law enforcement reveals that room 13 was used for clandestine meetings where plans were formulated and materials discussed. Investigators allege that members of the group coordinated efforts to move chemicals from the university’s laboratory into room 13, where electronic devices, pen drives, and chemical residues have been recovered. The police have sealed the room as part of ongoing forensic examination.

The discovery of chemical residues and the recovery of electronic storage devices have led authorities to believe that explosives were being prepared in room 13. It is suspected that the group used ammonium nitrate and metallic oxides for this purpose, and preliminary findings indicate that Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO) was used in the recent Red Fort blast. The authorities seized 2,900 kilograms of IED-making material at another location, linking the activities in room 13 to broader plots.

The role of Dr Umar Nabi, also employed at Al-Falah University, has come under scrutiny following his involvement in the Red Fort incident. The investigation has revealed that, alongside Dr Shaheen Shahid, Dr Umar allegedly aided in the transportation of chemical materials from the university laboratory to off-campus sites in Dhauj and Taga, Faridabad. Sources further said that Dr Umar and Dr Shaheen allegedly helped move the chemicals from the university laboratory to these locations, which are suspected to have been used for assembling explosives.

Al-Falah University has responded to the developments, denying any institutional involvement. The university stated that no unauthorised materials or chemicals were ever stored or used in its laboratories.