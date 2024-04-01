Summer is becoming hotter: IMD predicts above-normal temperatures, longer heatwaves in April-June

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted above-normal temperatures during this summer and longer heat waves from April to June. In its seasonal outlook for the hot weather season, the department said that from April to June, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of east and northeast India and pockets of northwest India.

Not just maximum, minimum temperatures are also likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except for some isolated areas in northeast and northwest India.

The weather department has also predicted longer heat waves this summer. IMD's Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha are going to experience heatwaves in April, May, and June. He said heatwaves usually persist for 8-10 days but this time, it is expected to last longer than normal.

A heatwave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, exceeding the normal maximum temperature for the hot weather season. "Above normal heatwave days are likely to occur over most parts of the south peninsula, central India, east India, and plains of northwest India," the department said in its seasonal update.

During heatwaves, elevated temperatures pose significant risks, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Additionally, prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration, and strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems, the IMD said.

Speaking on the storm in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Mohapatra said due to excessive heat, there are thunderstorms in some of the areas. "We are monitoring the situation and in the next 5 days, thunderstorm activities can take place in Northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh."

On Sunday, a storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal, killing 4 people and injuring 100.