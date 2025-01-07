scorecardresearch
Supreme Court grants interim bail to rape convict Asaram Bapu

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to 85-year-old self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case. The bail, granted on medical grounds, will remain effective until March 31.  

Asaram, currently undergoing treatment at the Arogya Medical Centre in Jodhpur, has been directed by the court not to meet his followers during his release period. The bench also ordered that security personnel be deployed to ensure strict supervision.  

The godman, who has a history of heart issues and previously suffered a heart attack, has been serving his sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail.

Published on: Jan 07, 2025, 1:18 PM IST
