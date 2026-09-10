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Supreme Court to remain closed on September 11 for BRICS Summit, November 28 declared working day

Supreme Court to remain closed on September 11 for BRICS Summit, November 28 declared working day

The decision follows an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) on September 3.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Supreme Court to remain closed on September 11 for BRICS Summit, November 28 declared working dayThe decision follows an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) on September 3.

The Supreme Court will remain closed on Friday, September 11, in view of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit being held in New Delhi. Saturday, November 28, 2026, has been declared a full working day to make up for the holiday, Live Law reported on Wednesday.

According to a circular issued by the Supreme Court’s Administrative General Branch on Wednesday, the Full Court has declared September 11 a holiday for both the Supreme Court and its Registry.

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The Registry will also remain closed on Saturday, September 12.

November 28 to be a full working day

The decision follows an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) on September 3. The memorandum directed Central Government offices in Delhi to remain closed during the BRICS summit.

Don't Miss: BRICS Summit 2026: Who is Sudhakar Dalela, what does a Sherpa do and what is India’s agenda?

BRICS summit in Delhi

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with Outreach Invitees, are expected to attend the two-day meeting.

India is the BRICS chair for 2026, with the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". The summit will focus on strengthening cooperation among member countries and discussions on shared global and regional issues.

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The meeting will also mark the culmination of India's year-long BRICS chairship. More than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held across over 25 cities during the year, covering political and security cooperation, economic and financial issues, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Must Read: BRICS vs G7: Who has the edge in population, economy, energy & military power in 2026?

India's fourth BRICS chairship

This is India's fourth time chairing BRICS, after 2012, 2016 and 2021. The 2026 summit also marks 20 years since the grouping was founded.

BRICS now has 11 member countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The grouping originally brought together Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining later. It has since expanded and become a platform for cooperation on political, economic and global governance issues.

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 12:39 PM IST
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