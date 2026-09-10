SS Retail IPO: Mobile-retailer to launch IPO on Sept 16; check all key details here

Retail investors have been allocated 35 per cent of the issue, while 50 per cent has been reserved for institutional investors. The remaining portion will be available to non-institutional investors.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company plans to use Rs 241.3 crore towards incremental working capital requirements and Rs 12.4 crore towards setting up new stores in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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SS Retail operates a multi-brand retail chain for mobile phones and accessories across five states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat. As of March 2026, the company had 503 stores in India, including 458 stores in Maharashtra. The company positions itself as the largest mobile phone retail chain in West India and the third-largest in India among its peers.

SS Retail counts listed companies such as Aditya Vision, Electronics Mart India, Jay Jalaram Technologies, Fonebox Retail and Umiya Mobile among its peers. The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 59.2 crore and revenue of Rs 2,351 crore for the year ended March 2026.

On a standalone basis, profit rose 49.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 39.86 crore, while revenue increased 32.4 per cent to Rs 1,597.9 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2025.

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Anand Rathi Advisors and Emkay Global Financial Services have been appointed as the merchant bankers managing the SS Retail IPO. The anchor book will open for institutional investors on September 15, while the share allotment is expected to be finalised by September 21. The company's equity shares are expected to list on the bourses on September 23.

SS Retail's IPO will open with a price band of Rs 403-424 per share for a Rs 500 crore issue, with proceeds from the fresh issue earmarked largely for working capital and store expansion. The company enters the market with operations across five states, 503 stores as of March 2026, and reported gains in revenue and profit.