Suspected terror attack in J&K's Anantnag, policeman killed near Lal Chowk

A police head constable was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police deployment in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. If confirmed, this would be the first terror strike after Pahalgam.

The attack comes despite heightened security across the Valley for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

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The attack occurred around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag town, where a police party was on duty, India Today reported.

Head constable Aashiq Hussain, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident comes as security agencies have significantly stepped up surveillance and preventive measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra, with thousands of pilgrims travelling through Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, Anantnag Police detained an alleged terror overground worker after a facial recognition system installed at the Nunwan base camp flagged the suspect during routine screening, News18 reported. Officials had described the interception as an example of technology strengthening the pilgrimage's multi-layered security framework.

