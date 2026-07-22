IndusInd Bank shares hit 52-week high ahead of Q1 FY27 results; what tech charts indicate

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd gained 0.67 per cent in Wednesday's trade to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,071.45. At last check, the stock was up 0.23 per cent at Rs 1,066.80, extending its one-month gain to 15.58 per cent.

The private sector lender, which had previously faced accounting discrepancies, is slated to announce its June quarter (Q1 FY27) results later in the day.

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In the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26), IndusInd Bank returned to profitability, reporting a net profit of Rs 594 crore against a net loss of Rs 2,329 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 4,371 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,048 crore in Q4 FY25. Fee and other income also jumped to Rs 1,714 crore from Rs 709 crore a year earlier. However, core fee income declined to Rs 1,524 crore from Rs 2,304 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

According to the bank, its balance sheet size stood at Rs 5,43,394 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 5,54,107 crore as on March 31, 2025.

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Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated, "IndusInd Bank has shown a V-shaped recovery recently, but corporate governance concerns could weigh on the stock in the near to medium term."

He added, "Investors with a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon may consider adding IndusInd Bank on meaningful dips, given the potential upside in India's banking and financial services sector. This stock is best suited to those willing to accept higher risk for long-term opportunities."

Technical view

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "IndusInd Bank has witnessed a strong resurgence following a decisive breakout from its consolidation phase around the Rs 960 zone, indicating improving near-term momentum. The immediate resistance is positioned near Rs 1,080, which is expected to act as a key hurdle after the recent sharp rally. On the downside, the Rs 1,000-990 zone is likely to provide strong support and should help cushion any near-term corrective moves."

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Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, One can consider buying the stock around Rs 1,045–1,060 with a stop loss placed at Rs 995 and target Rs 1,150. The stock has delivered a strong breakout above a consolidation zone and is trading above all key EMAs with bullish alignment. Positive price action and sustained strength above breakout levels suggest further upside potential.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, stated, "Support is placed at Rs 1,000, while resistance is seen near Rs 1,080. A decisive move above Rs 1,080 could trigger a further upside move towards Rs 1,100. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1,000-1,100 range in the short term."