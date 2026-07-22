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Google employees demand severance promise amid layoffs; 4,500 workers ask Pichai for voluntary exit packages

Google employees demand severance promise amid layoffs; 4,500 workers ask Pichai for voluntary exit packages

In the petition, Google employees demand better severance packages, voluntary exit packages, and more predictable exit processes before job cuts happen.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Google employees demand severance promise amid layoffs; 4,500 workers ask Pichai for voluntary exit packagesThe petition was delivered to Pichai after nearly 100 employees gathered outside Google's campus in support of the campaign.

Tech layoffs have created much anxiety among workers amid ongoing AI-driven restructuring across the industry. As tension grows, over 4,500 Google employees have signed a petition addressed to CEO Sundar Pichai to introduce stronger protections for workers who may be affected by layoffs.

In the petition, Google employees demand better severance packages, voluntary exit packages, and more predictable exit processes before job cuts happen. The concern is said to be driven by Google’s increased spending and investment in AI, and ongoing job cuts across the teams.

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Google employees ask for guaranteed severance

According to The Guardian report, Members of the Alphabet Workers Union delivered the petition to Pichai and three senior executives, demanding guaranteed severance, voluntary exit packages before layoffs, removal of performance quotas, and extended paid leave options for affected employees.

The petition was delivered to Pichai after nearly 100 employees gathered outside Google's campus in support of the campaign. Protesters also wore black T-shirts and carried a banner featuring the names of petition signatories. 

The union described the protest as the largest employee-led initiative on job security in Google's history. Parul Koul, the president of the Alphabet Workers Union, criticised Google's way of handling job cuts, as per the report. 

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Koul said, “Make no mistake: this is a company that is enjoying massive, unprecedented success. These layoffs and cuts are not difficult decisions, but simply profit being put over the people that make this company run.” 

Google employees have protested before on issues like the company’s involvement in military contracts, workplace culture and employee treatment, and responsible development and use of AI. However, the latest protest is about employees seeking protection from workforce cuts and more control over how layoffs are handled.

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Published on: Jul 22, 2026 12:20 PM IST
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