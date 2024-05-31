Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to judicial custody for 14 days

In a recent development, Delhi's Tis Hazari court has sent Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days of judicial custody in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

The counsel representing Bibhav had opposed the Delhi Police's request for a 14-day judicial custody (JC) for their client. The Delhi Police, in turn, cited concerns that Bibhav could potentially interfere with the ongoing investigation as their reasoning behind seeking the extended judicial custody.

In response to the police's claims, Bibhav's legal representative refuted the allegations, asserting that their client is not in a position to tamper with the investigation. The defence counsel further highlighted that they themselves had submitted an application for the preservation of CCTV footage and other critical evidence related to the case.

Moreover, the defence counsel emphasised that all witnesses in the case were government employees and maintained that Bibhav could not intimidate or influence them in any way.