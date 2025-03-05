‘Sword hanging over our heads’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin amid delimitation row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has raised concerns regarding the impending delimitation of parliamentary constituencies set for 2026, warning that it may lead to a drastic reduction in the state's parliamentary seats. At a recent all-party meeting, Stalin emphasised the potential threat to Tamil Nadu's representation, articulating that the state's advances in population control and women empowerment could paradoxically result in losing eight parliamentary seats.

"Tamil Nadu has been pushed to carry forward one big rights protest. The sword known as Delimitation is hanging above the heads of southern states. Tamil Nadu faces a big threat," the CM said.

He stated, "If the present 543 seats continue due to less population, there is a possibility of reducing our Parliament constituencies. Tamil Nadu could lose 8 seats. There won't be 39 MPs for Tamil Nadu, only 32 MPs would be there," stressing the need for a fair delimitation process.

CM Stalin further highlighted that even if the total number of parliamentary constituencies were increased to 848, Tamil Nadu would only gain 10 additional seats under the current population-based formula, leading to an overall loss of representation. "In both models, Tamil Nadu's representation would decrease. More populated states will get more MPs," he concluded, urging for a considered and equitable approach in the upcoming delimitation.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai expressed his critical view, noting that states adhering to population control are now disadvantaged, saying, "MK Stalin has picked up on the devious intent of the BJP government to silently move and catch everybody with surprise (with delimitation)."

The issue has sparked broader regional concern, with notable support from various southern states' leaders. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao backed Stalin, arguing that fiscal contributions should also be a factor in determining representation, rather than solely population. Meanwhile, Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party voiced their disapproval of the potential population-based delimitation, warning that it could diminish the political voice of southern states. The party stressed the necessity of addressing fundamental issues like inflation and unemployment effectively. They stated, "According to the 84th Constitutional Amendment, the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies has been frozen until 2026. Therefore, after the upcoming year, the Union Government is likely to initiate this delimitation process."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah denied any plans to reduce the number of parliamentary seats for southern states, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clarified in the Lok Sabha that no southern state's seats would be decreased post-delimitation. Despite these assurances, Stalin has continued to advocate for a re-evaluation of the delimitation criteria, stating, "Delimitation isn’t just about Tamil Nadu – it affects all of South India. A democratic process should not penalise states that have successfully managed population growth." This ongoing debate underscores the complex challenge of balancing equitable representation with demographic realities, amid broader discussions on federalism and regional equity in India.