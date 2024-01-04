T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan set for June 9 in New York; check group stages schedule

T20 World Cup 2024: The first high-octane clash between two arch-rivals - India and Pakistan - will take place on June 9 in New York during the T20 World Cup 2024. Four days before this most anticipated game, India will be squaring off with Ireland in their campaign opener on June 5.

The Indian team, which has so far won the title only once, is expected to play their group games in the USA and the Super 8 matches in the West Indies if they qualify, sources told India Today.

The Men in Blue will face the Irish side in New York on June 5 to kickstart their campaign and then they will take on Pakistan. India will face the USA on June 12 in New York before heading to Florida to face Canada in their final group-stage game on June 15.

Watch: India vs Pakistan cricket match on June 9; T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: Final likely in Barbados; Probable Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad

The final game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be jointly hosted by the US and West Indies, is likely to be played in Barbados. If India qualifies for the Super 8 stages, then their first match of the round will be on June 20 in Barbados.

The Indian team is expected to play all their Super 8 matches in the West Indies. The final of the tournament is expected to be played at the same venue on June 29, the sources told IT.