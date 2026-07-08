Taj Mahal to Ganga Aarti: Five cities you can visit from Delhi by Vande Bharat and be back on same day

Delhi's location has always made it a natural jumping-off point for some of North India's most iconic destinations. What's changed is the time it takes to get there. Vande Bharat trains have turned journeys that once demanded an overnight stay into comfortable same-day trips, here are five worth doing.

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Delhi to Chandigarh

2 hours 50 minutes

Well-planned, clean, and easy to navigate, Chandigarh earns its "City Beautiful" reputation. The Rock Garden is unlike anything else in the country, Sukhna Lake is a genuinely peaceful place to spend an afternoon, and the Sector 17 market covers everything from shopping to a good meal. It's one of the simplest day trips on this list.

Delhi to Agra

1 hour 55 minutes

The fastest train route to the city of the Taj Mahal, this is the obvious choice for anyone who wants to spend a morning at one of the world's most recognised monuments and still be home for dinner. Beyond the Taj, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri are worth the detour, and no visit is complete without trying the local street food — petha and bedai sabzi in particular.

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Delhi to Haridwar

4 hours 15 minutes

For a different kind of day out, Haridwar delivers something harder to find — a genuine sense of spiritual atmosphere. The evening Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri is the main draw, and timing your trip around it is worth planning for. If time allows, the cable car up to Mansa Devi Temple rounds out the experience well.

Delhi to Jaipur

4 hours 40 minutes

Jaipur rewards the traveller who arrives with a plan. Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort alone could fill an afternoon, and the city's culture runs deep through its traditional jewellery and textiles — best browsed at Johari Bazaar if you're looking for something to bring home. The Pink City is a full day, used well.

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Delhi to Dehradun

4 hours 45 minutes

The longest of the five trips, but worth it for anyone looking to trade the city for something quieter. Dehradun has scenic cafés for unwinding, Robber's Cave for a bit of exploration, and enough luxury retreats to make a proper rest feel earned. The ride itself, through increasingly greener terrain, is half the appeal.