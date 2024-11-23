Tamil Nadu announces 2025 holidays, but one month gets no break. Details inside

The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled its 2025 public holiday calendar, creating excitement among students, teachers, government employees, and bank officials. With most holidays falling on weekdays, the list promises plenty of long weekends and breaks throughout the year.

January leads the year with five holidays: English New Year (January 1), Pongal (January 14), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15), Farmers’ Day (January 16), and Republic Day (January 26). February brings Thaipusam on February 11 (Tuesday), while March includes Telugu New Year on March 30 (Sunday) and Ramadan on March 31 (Monday).

April is packed with significant holidays, including a bank-specific day for annual accounts closing on April 1 (Tuesday), Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday), Tamil New Year and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birthday on April 14 (Monday), and Good Friday on April 18 (Friday).

However, November stands out as the only month without a single public holiday, a rare break in the otherwise well-distributed calendar.

Here’s the full list of public holidays for 2025:

List of Public Holidays 2025

English New Year – 01.01.2025 (Wednesday)

Pongal – 14.01.2025 (Tuesday)

Thiruvalluvar Day – 15.01.2025 (Wednesday)

Farmers’ Day – 16.01.2025 (Thursday)

Republic Day – 26.01.2025 (Sunday)

Thaipusam – 11.02.2025 (Tuesday)

Telugu New Year – 30.03.2025 (Sunday)

Ramadan (Idu’l Fitr) – 31.03.2025 (Monday)

Banks Annual Accounts Result (Commercial/Co-operative Banks) – 01.04.2025 (Tuesday)

Mahavir Jayanti – 10.04.2025 (Thursday)

Tamil New Year / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Birthday – 14.04.2025 (Monday)

Good Friday – 18.04.2025 (Friday)

May Day – 01.05.2025 (Thursday)

Mogaram – 06.07.2025 (Sunday)

Independence Day – 15.08.2025 (Friday)

Krishna Jayanti – 16.08.2025 (Saturday)

Vinayagar Chaturthi – 27.08.2025 (Wednesday)

Milad-un-Nabi – 05.09.2025 (Friday)

Ayudha Puja – 01.10.2025 (Wednesday)

Vijayadashami – 02.10.2025 (Thursday)

Diwali – 20.10.2025 (Monday)

Christmas – 25.12.2025 (Thursday)

Notable mentions include Independence Day on August 15 (Friday), Diwali on October 20 (Monday), and Christmas on December 25 (Thursday), all strategically placed for extended breaks. However, with no holidays in November, it’s a quiet month compared to the rest of the year.