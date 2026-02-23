Tamil Nadu final roll shows 5.67 crore voters after SIR, 42,000 names dropped

Tamil Nadu’s voter list has been updated ahead of the Assembly elections, with the Election Commission on Monday publishing the final electoral roll after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The revised roll shows the State now has 5,67,07,380 voters, even as over 42,000 names were removed during the exercise.

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Speaking in Chennai, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the electorate comprises 2.7 crore men, 2.8 crore women, and 7,617 third gender voters.

The revision exercise was carried out between December 19, 2025 and January 30, 2026. Officials said it resulted in a net addition of 1.2 lakh voters, reflecting a growth of 4.75%.

During this period, 1.6 lakh new voters were added to the rolls, while 42,313 names were deleted. Of the deletions, 40,679 were due to shifting of residence, 1,316 were identified as duplicate entries and 318 were removed following deaths.

The updated electoral roll will form the basis for polling in the upcoming Assembly elections.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated.