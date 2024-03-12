Tamil Nadu government will not implement CAA in the state, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday declared that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would not be implemented in the southern Indian state, criticizing the legislation as 'divisive and bereft of any use'.

Stalin rebuked the central government, led by BJP, for hastily notifying the rules for implementing the Act as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

According to Stalin, the CAA and its related regulations contradict the foundational structure of the Indian Constitution.

"There is not going to be any use or benefits due to the CAA, which only paves the way for creating divisions among the Indian people," stated Stalin. "The stand of the government is that this law is completely unwarranted; it is one that must be repealed."

In an official release, the Chief Minister further announced, "The Tamil Nadu government will not give any opportunity in any manner to implement the CAA in Tamil Nadu."

As the president of the reigning DMK, he reiterated his belief that the CAA undermines values of pluralism and secularism, and adversely impacts minority communities and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

