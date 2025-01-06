Tamil Nadu Governor walks out of Assembly over national anthem row, igniting political firestorm

In a dramatic turn of events, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi staged a sudden walkout from the state Assembly on Monday morning, citing a breach of protocol after the national anthem was not played at the start of the session. The unprecedented move has further strained relations between the Governor and the DMK-led state government, reigniting debates over constitutional conventions and political brinkmanship.

The dispute over the national anthem is the latest flashpoint in a series of clashes between Raj Bhavan and the Tamil Nadu government. As per Assembly tradition, proceedings commence with the recital of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, the state’s official song, while the national anthem is reserved for the session’s conclusion. However, Governor Ravi reportedly objected to this protocol, requesting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Speaker M. Appavu to include the anthem at the beginning. When his appeal was declined, he exited the Assembly within minutes of the session’s commencement.

Shortly after his walkout, Raj Bhavan issued a strongly worded statement on social media, accusing the state government of “brazen disrespect” towards the Constitution and the national anthem.

“The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is a fundamental duty enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all state legislatures at the beginning and end of the Governor’s address. Today, upon the Governor’s arrival, only Tamil Thai Vaazhthu was sung. The Governor respectfully reminded the House of its constitutional duty and fervently appealed to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and Hon’ble Speaker to include the National Anthem. However, they stubbornly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not wanting to be complicit in such blatant disregard for the Constitution, the Governor, in deep anguish, left the House,” the statement read.

Despite the Governor’s absence, Speaker Appavu proceeded with the session, delivering the customary address—prepared by the state government—entirely in Tamil. However, the high-profile walkout overshadowed the speech, triggering protests and walkouts from legislators across party lines.

Assembly Chaos: Protests, Walkouts, and Political Accusations

Even as the ruling party attempted to move forward, the session descended into chaos. AIADMK legislators, the primary opposition, stormed the Well of the House, shouting slogans and holding placards demanding action in the high-profile Anna University sexual assault case. The Speaker eventually ordered their eviction.

Simultaneously, MLAs from the Congress, BJP, and PMK staged separate walkouts. Congress legislators, wearing black badges, accused Governor Ravi of undue interference in state affairs. Meanwhile, BJP and PMK members protested what they described as the government’s failure to act decisively in the Anna University case and the stifling of opposition voices in the Assembly.

Outside the House, AIADMK MLAs escalated their protest, holding banners with the slogan "Who is the sir?"—a pointed reference to the ongoing Anna University scandal. The controversy stems from allegations that the accused had spoken to a mysterious "sir" over the phone during the crime, allegedly in the victim’s presence.

While opposition leaders accused the authorities of shielding influential figures involved in the case, the police maintained that the accused—who has over 20 criminal cases to his name—had put his phone in flight mode at the time of the incident. They argued that the so-called phone call was merely an intimidation tactic, with the accused falsely claiming connections to high-ranking officials at Anna University.

A Brewing Constitutional Face-Off

Governor Ravi’s walkout is the latest escalation in the long-standing friction between Raj Bhavan and the DMK government. The episode underscores broader tensions between Tamil Nadu’s ruling party and the BJP-led Centre, with the Governor’s role becoming a recurrent flashpoint.

While the state government insists it has adhered to Assembly protocols, Raj Bhavan’s insistence on altering traditions has raised questions about the Governor’s authority over state legislature proceedings. As political tempers flare, the fallout from this confrontation is likely to extend beyond the Assembly floor, setting the stage for yet another showdown between the DMK government and the Governor in the months ahead.