Stalin slams 'One Nation, One Election' as a threat to democracy, calls for united resistance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday called upon all democratic forces to unite and fiercely oppose the proposed simultaneous poll legislation, which he described as a dangerous move disguised as electoral reform. Stalin urged collective resistance to safeguard India’s diversity, federal structure, and the Constitution.

Criticising the BJP-led Central government, Stalin alleged that it lacked the requisite majority to push through such a transformative and controversial legislation. “Despite lacking the numbers, the BJP is making a brazen attempt to impose its agenda and divert attention from its failure to address critical issues hindering the country’s progress,” he said in a post on the social media platform X.

He warned that the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal would dismantle India's federal fabric and democratic essence. “#INDIA will resist this anti-federal and impractical move. It will push the country towards a unitary form of governance, undermining its diversity and democracy,” Stalin declared.

Stalin further alleged that the legislation was a ploy to pave the way for a presidential-style election, which he argued was antithetical to the spirit of the Indian Constitution. “If implemented, this bill will eliminate the legal safeguards established through periodic elections by the framers of our Constitution. These checks and balances are essential to prevent the nation from descending into anarchy or totalitarianism,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the broader implications of simultaneous elections, asserting that state elections would lose their political significance, leading to the erosion of regional identities and sentiments. “This will destroy India’s rich diversity,” he cautioned.

Appealing for unity, Stalin reiterated his call for a determined fight against the legislation. “All democratic forces must come together and resist this abomination imposed under the guise of reform. We must act now to protect India, its diversity, and the Constitution,” he urged.

The Centre is expected to introduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday to enable simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The bill is likely to be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for review. Last week, the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal to hold simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies while deferring a decision on local body elections.