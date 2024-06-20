Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Annamalai announces state-wide protest as death toll rises to 34

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday announced a state-wide protest over deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district. As per reports, at least 34 people have lost their lives, while over 100 others are hospitalized — five of them in critical condition. A total of 107 people have been admitted to the Kallakurichi government Medical College Hospital out of which 59 people were referred to hospitals in other places such as Salem, Villupuram, and Puducherry, according to news agency ANI.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic death of 35 invaluable lives after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi," the BJP state chief said. "On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, we will be visiting Kallakurichi to share the sorrows of the families who have lost their dear ones in this dreaded incident. Tamil Nadu BJP extends its fullest support to the bereaved families."

Annamalai said that the deaths caused by illicit liquor in the past 2 years under the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu had decelerated the state by four decades, taking it back to the 1980s. He demanded the immediate dismissal of the Prohibition Minister. "We request the Chief Minister to ponder if he has the righteousness to continue in his position after the gruesome death of over 60 lives due to illicit liquor in the last 2 years," he said.

The firebrand leader said that the BJP's state unit will be carrying out a state-wide protest against the "incompetency of the DMK govt in curbing the production and sale of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu on the 22nd of June 2024".

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. MS Prasanth was been appointed as the new district collector and Rajat Chaturvedi was the new Superintendent of Police.

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami too slammed the ruling DMK government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and said those involved in the crime had been arrested in this matter. "Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it," Stalin said in a post on X. "Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist."