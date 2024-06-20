Annamalai's criticism costs two senior Tamil Nadu BJP leaders their jobs, more heads may roll

The Tamil Nadu BJP has removed two leaders from their posts for violating party discipline by openly criticizing state unit Chief K Annamalai and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Kalyan Raman, formerly part of the TN BJP’s intellectual wing, has been stripped of all party roles and suspended for one year. Similarly, Trichy Suriya, the former general secretary of the OBC wing, has been relieved of his duties.

The BJP stated that these leaders brought disrepute to the party by their actions. After the Lok Sabha election results, Kalyan Raman criticized Annamalai's leadership and decision-making, questioning his approach openly. The party accused Raman of spreading baseless slander about the state leadership and party workers on social media.

Trichy Suriya made critical remarks about Tamilisai Soundararajan in recent interviews. The party has warned its members not to associate with these two leaders.

Following a core committee meeting, K Annamalai addressed the media, acknowledging that some party members had criticized their own leaders on social media and YouTube. He assured that disciplinary actions are being taken against such behavior.



The BJP under the leadership of Annamalai increased its vote shares but it could not win any seat. The DMK-led alliance won all 39 Lok Seats. There were talks among the party leaders that if the BJP had allied with the AIADMK, the rulling alliance would not have swept the polls. The AIADMK snapped the alliance ahead of elections because of Annamalai's critical comment against its former top leaders.