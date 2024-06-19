K Annamalai chairs state central committee meeting, Soundararajan says discussed post-election scenario

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday chaired the state central committee meeting at the party head office. BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who also attended the meeting, said that core committee congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the country for the third time. "Our core committee thanked Tamil Nadu voters for giving voting share for BJP as well as our alliance partners," she said, adding that the saffron party got 80 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Soundararajan contested from the Chennai South constituency but lost the poll. "So, we are thanking the Tamil Nadu voters for supporting us. We expect future support also from Tamil Nadu voters. We have thanked the Prime Minister for nominating L Murugan as a Union Minister. Furthermore, we are discussing about the post-election scenario in this core committee. We are planning our future plan."

The BJP under the leadership of Annamalai increased its vote shares but it could not win any seat. The DMK-led alliance won all 39 Lok Seats. There were talks among the party leaders that if the BJP had allied with the AIADMK, the rulling alliance would not have swept the polls. The AIADMK snapped the alliance ahead of elections because of Annamalai's critical comment against its former top leaders.

Soundararajan also faced some heat as she reportedly supported one AIADMK's view that their alliance would have prevented the DMK from sweeping the state. This was seen as a rift at the top leadership as it was due to Annamalai, the alliance cracked. However, later, Annamalai met with Soundararajan at her residence in Chennai.

After the meeting, Annamalai wrote on X, “I’m happy to have called on Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, one of the senior leaders and someone who worked well as the state president of TN BJP earlier. Her political experience and advice continue to inspire the party's growth.”



