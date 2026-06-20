Tamil Nadu monsoon 2026: Will Chennai, 9 other districts get rain, thunderstorms soon? Details here

Chennai is set to witness a significant change in weather conditions from June 21 as the Southwest Monsoon strengthens over Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread rainfall and relief from the prevailing heat across several parts of the state.

According to the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, weather systems, including an upper-air circulation and a trough, continue to influence conditions over southern India, creating favourable conditions for enhanced rainfall activity. The weather office has forecast heavy rain in isolated places in more than ten districts, particularly along the Western Ghats region.

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Districts likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday include the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Kanyakumari, along with ghat areas of Tirunelveli. Light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in Chennai and its suburbs, offering respite from warm and humid conditions.

"The expected rainfall is likely to bring down maximum temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius in several districts", the RMC said. The latest period assumes significance as India has experienced a patchy monsoon so far this season. Several regions across the country have reported rainfall deficits during June, raising concerns among farmers and water managers.

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However, meteorological forecasts suggest monsoon activity is now gathering momentum over southern and western parts of the country, with fresh systems expected to improve rainfall distribution in the coming days.

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Tamil Nadu has already seen pockets of intense rainfall. Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 9 cm during the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, while Kakkudi in Ramanathapuram received 8 cm.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised to exercise caution as squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin areas.