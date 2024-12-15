Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy downpour leaves areas waterlogged, IMD issue red alert till December 19 

Several parts of Thoothukudi and surrounding areas faced severe waterlogging as heavy rains continued to batter Tamil Nadu on December 15. Areas such as Postal Telegram Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Amuda Nagar, KVK Nagar, and Asoke Nagar in Thoothukudi were notably affected by the flooding.

Tamil Nadu has experienced rainfall well above the seasonal average, with the state recording 53.4 cm of rain compared to the usual 44 cm. The capital city, Chennai, has struggled with significant waterlogging and traffic congestion due to the heavy downpours. The Northeast Monsoon has been particularly intense, bringing exceptionally high rainfall, especially to five key districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the heavy rainfall will continue until December 19, as the monsoon remains strong over Tamil Nadu. The IMD issued a statement predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 17 and 18 with heavy rainfall likely across various areas from December 16 to 19.

Additionally, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the west-central Arabian Sea on December 16 and 17, nor into the Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, and Gulf of Mannar from December 17 to 18.

On December 13, Thoothukudi and other districts received moderate to heavy rain, while Trichy experienced continuous downpours. The IMD has warned of heavy rain at isolated places in Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts, as well as in Kerala and the Lakshadweep area.

The IMD also reported the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea and surrounding areas as of December 14, which is expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by today. This system is likely to intensify and move west-northwest toward the Tamil Nadu coast.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rain in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for December 16. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts in Tamil Nadu, as well as Karaikal on December 17. Heavy rain may also affect isolated areas of Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the IMD warned.

(With inputs from PTI)