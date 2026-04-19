Tamil Nadu tragedy: Blast at fireworks factory in Virudhunagar leaves several dead

A massive explosion ripped through a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village near Virudhunagar on Sunday, triggering a major fire and causing widespread devastation in the surrounding area.

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, while six others sustained injuries, according to officials quoted by ANI. The toll is feared to rise as emergency teams continue to comb through the debris.

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Fire and rescue personnel, along with local police, rushed to the site shortly after the blast was reported. “So far, eight bodies have been recovered from the site,” a fire department official said, noting that several workers were believed to be inside the facility at the time of the explosion. Multiple fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames, which spread rapidly due to the highly combustible materials stored in the unit.

Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion may have been triggered during the handling or storage of firecrackers, although the exact cause is yet to be officially determined. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain whether safety protocols were followed at the factory, as the region has witnessed similar accidents in the past linked to lapses in compliance.

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The injured have been rushed to nearby government hospitals, where some are reported to be in critical condition. District officials are coordinating with medical teams to ensure immediate treatment and possible transfers to higher medical facilities if required.

Reacting to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a post on X, he said, “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have requested the Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations.”

Senior officials have been directed to oversee relief efforts, and compensation for the victims’ families is expected to be announced. Meanwhile, rescue operations remain underway, with teams working against time to locate any survivors trapped under the rubble.