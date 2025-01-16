Tata and IISc to redefine medical research in ₹500 crore venture

The Tata Group has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to establish the Tata IISc Medical School on IISc’s Bengaluru campus. Under a memorandum of understanding signed today, the Tata Group will contribute ₹500 crore to build a cutting-edge institution that aims to redefine medical education and research in India.

The Tata IISc Medical School will merge basic science and engineering with clinical practice to address critical challenges in healthcare. It will focus on key specialties, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, diabetes, infectious diseases, integrative medicine, and public health. By offering integrated MD-PhD and dual-degree programs, the school aims to create a new generation of physician-scientists trained in research and advanced clinical techniques. Collaboration with leading global medical institutions will further enhance the expertise of its students.

“This initiative addresses one of India’s greatest opportunities—transforming healthcare through technology,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. “The Tata IISc Medical School will train professionals equipped to improve healthcare access, diagnosis, and treatment, positioning India at the forefront of the global healthcare revolution.”

IISc Director Prof G Rangarajan lauded the partnership, noting its alignment with the century-old legacy of excellence shared by IISc and the Tatas. “This collaboration opens new frontiers in affordable healthcare solutions for India and beyond,” he said. “Jamsetji Tata’s visionary philanthropy laid the foundation for IISc, and this new medical school will carry forward his mission to serve society.”

The Tata IISc Medical School will set benchmarks in clinical research, creating a replicable model for healthcare innovation nationwide. It will leverage state-of-the-art facilities to address India’s growing healthcare needs, fostering a multidisciplinary approach to solving complex medical challenges.