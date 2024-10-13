'Tata gave us salt, now some industrialists are...': Uddhav Thackeray's fresh attack on Adani over Dharavi

The Tata group gave India salt, but some industrialists are taking away Mumbai's saltpan lands, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. He paid homage to late Ratan Tata at the party's Dussehra rally in Mumbai. Tata died on October 9 at a city hospital. Thackeray and other leaders stood in silence as a mark of respect to the veteran industrialist before Thackeray addressed the rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

Related Articles

"Tata gave us salt which spices our food. But some industrialists are taking away Mumbai's saltpan lands," Thackeray said in his speech, without naming anybody. "Ratan Tata once told me that JRD Tata trusted him after seeing his work, and then handed over his legacy. He said Balasaheb also chose you (Uddhav) after he found you trustworthy."

Thackeray’s remarks come amid controversy over the Maharashtra cabinet's decision to allow the use of 255 acres of Mumbai's salt pan land for slum rehabilitation projects. The land will be utilised for housing residents displaced by redevelopment projects, with the task assigned to the Adani Group's Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has been critical of the state government's decision to award the Dharavi redevelopment contract to Gautam Adani's firm. In July this year, Thackeray reiterated his opposition to the project, stating that his party would cancel the tender if it returns to power. "We will not allow Mumbai to be turned into Adani city," he said.

Thackeray stressed the importance of safeguarding Dharavi’s residents and businesses, promising 500-square-foot houses within the same locality for those affected by the redevelopment. He also questioned the government’s decision to continue with the project. “The government should explain why the tender shouldn’t be scrapped now itself,” he demanded.

Accusing the state of granting additional concessions to the Adani Group beyond what the contract specifies, Thackeray said, “We will not give additional concessions. We will see what is good for Dharavi's residents, and if needed, we will issue a fresh tender.”

(With inputs from PTI)



