Tea available for ₹10 at Kolkata airport now! AAP's Raghav Chadha says 'Win for citizens'

Almost all of us have shelled huge amounts for a tea or a sandwich at an airport. But that is not the case anymore for passengers flying to and from the Kolkata International Airport.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that his efforts led to the launch of the first Udaan Yatri cafe at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

At the Udaan Yatri cafe, passengers will get water, tea, coffee and snacks at reasonable prices. As per media reports, tea will cost ₹10 at the Udaan Yatri cafe in Kolkata.

During the Winter session of the Parliament, Chadha raised the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports.

Chadha said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Glad to see the change brewing! After I highlighted the issue of food affordability at airports during this Winter Session of Parliament, tea prices at Kolkata Airport have been reduced. This is a win for us citizens, and I take pride in being the catalyst for this change. Hope more airports will follow this example and price food items more reasonably. Which issues should I raise in the next session?"

About the Udaan Yatri cafe

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced the launch of the Udaan Yatri cafe at Kolkata airport as a pilot project. If it gets good response, the project will be extended to other airports managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The development came after Chadha raised the issue of inflated prices of basic essentials like water, tea and snacks at airports during the Winter session.

"A water bottle costs ₹100 and tea is priced at ₹200-250. Can't the government establish affordable canteens at airports?" he asked. Chadha also pointed out the lack of basic amenities at airports and the dismal management of airports due to overcrowding.

"The government promised that even citizens in slippers would fly, but now even those wearing Bata shoes find air travel unaffordable," Chadha further said. To substantiate his point further, he highlighted a sharp rise in airfares over the past year such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Patna flights now cost ₹10,000-₹14,500 per person.