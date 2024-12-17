Beware of this Bengaluru taxi scam! 'Exact replica of Uber app' Man exposes new cab fraud at airport

A Bengaluru resident has shared a cautionary tale about a new scam targeting passengers at Kempegowda International Airport. The incident, which occurred on December 16, involved a fraudulent app designed to mimic the Uber interface, leading to significant overcharging of unsuspecting travellers.

In a social media post on X, user Mahesh recounted his experience with a taxi driver who utilised an app called Blumeter. This app closely resembled Uber, allowing the driver to start and conclude the trip while inflating the fare by over Rs 1,000, which the driver claimed was due to GST charges.

When Mahesh requested a receipt, the driver stated that the billing system was "broken" and promised a bill would be sent via email the following month. However, the driver did not collect Mahesh's email or phone number, raising suspicions about the legitimacy of the promise.

“What an inventive new scam by @BLRAirport taxi today. This dude showed me an exact replica of @Uber app when he started and ended the trip with Rs 1,000 extra baked in. Said the extra is because of GST and when I asked for the bill he said I’ll get it next month. So cute. I was quite impressed,” Mahesh wrote in his post.

He elaborated on the scam's mechanics, explaining how the Blumeter app is used to build credibility by mimicking Uber’s functionality. After starting the trip, drivers can end it on the app, displaying a much higher fare. When confronted about the lack of a proper bill, drivers often claim the system is malfunctioning.

Mahesh's post included an image of the taxi driver, prompting numerous responses from others who had experienced similar scams. One user shared, “Literally, this exact thing happened to me just today. Guy didn’t even want the Uber OTP initially and when I asked him to enter it I could clearly see he did nothing with it.”

Another commented, “New scams come up every day in India,” while a third user recounted being overcharged nearly Rs 800 for an official airport taxi with no explanation.

Mahesh's experience serves as a reminder for passengers to remain vigilant and proactive when utilising taxi services in busy transportation hubs.

