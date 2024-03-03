Team Modi brainstorms on vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047. Here are the details

PM Narendra Modi and his council of ministers on Sunday deliberated on a roadmap for India to emerge as a developed nation by 2047.

In the meeting, barely days before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, the council worked out a 100-day agenda for "immediate steps for quick implementation after formation of the new government in May, 2024, government sources told BT TV.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than 2 years of intensive preparation, sources said, involving ministries and wide-ranging consultations with states, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilization of youth for seeking their ideas, suggestions and inputs.

More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels for the action plan, which included suggestions of more than 20 lakh youth.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources added.

Its goals includes areas such as economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare.