'Tejashwi cannot speak on socialism for 5 minutes even after...': Prashant Kishor's scathing attack on Tejashwi Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar

Political Strategist and Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during his one-day visit to Arrah in the Bhojpur district in Bihar. Kishor questioned the educational qualifications of both leaders and their ability to lead Bihar towards development.

Related Articles

Kishor targeted Tejashwi Yadav, saying, "If the child of a chief minister hasn't passed 10th grade, it reflects their view on education. A person who failed 9th grade shouldn't claim to know Bihar's development path or understand GDP and its growth." He further said that he believes that a degree doesn't determine the understanding level of the person as even his grandmother or grandfather was uneducated for several reasons but they had the wisdom to make their children educated.

Arrah, Bihar: Political strategist Prashant Kishor says, "...If the child of a chief minister hasn't passed 10th grade, it reflects their view on education. A person who failed 9th grade shouldn't claim to know Bihar's development path or understand GDP and its growth..." pic.twitter.com/buiWnME0g1 — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2024

Furthermore, Kishor challenged Yadav’s intellectual capability by saying, "Even after taking tuition for 10 days, Tejashwi cannot speak on socialism for five minutes."

Kishor did not spare Chief Minister Nitish Kumar either. He criticized Kumar's leadership by saying, "In every village in Bihar, there are more educated and intelligent people than Nitish." Kishor suggested that the current political leadership has failed to prioritize education and has not provided a roadmap for Bihar's growth and development.

During his visit, Prashant Kishor engaged with the founding members of Jan Suraj at a meeting held at Green Haven Resort in Arrah. He discussed various issues affecting the district, focusing on the need for educated and visionary leaders who can genuinely understand and solve the problems of Bihar.

Kishor also visited the Piro block, where he met with the local public and listened to their problems. He emphasized that Bihar now needs leaders who are intelligent, educated, and capable of guiding the state towards a better future.