Telangana Assembly clears law allowing salary cuts for parental neglect

The Telangana Assembly on Sunday approved a new law that allows authorities to deduct a portion of an employee’s salary if they are found to be neglecting their dependent parents, according to the Indian Express.

The Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, brings both private and public sector employees under its ambit.

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The provision will also apply to elected representatives, including MLAs, MPs, nominated members and local body representatives.

As per the Bill, the deduction can go up to 15% of the employee’s salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, speaking during the discussion, said, “The rights of parents should be protected by goodwill. But the Bill makes sure that the law is on the parents’ side when they are neglected.”

The government said the legislation was introduced to address gaps in existing protections. It noted that “dependent parents… are an inseparable part of the Indian family system and it is therefore felt expedient to provide for an enforceable morality through certain norms among those employees, who do neglect their parents, and to ensure every employee leads as a role model in society”.

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It also pointed out that “despite the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007… there remains a need for a more focused and enforceable mechanism to ensure accountability of employed children, particularly those drawing salaries from government and private sectors, towards the maintenance and well-being of their dependent parents”.

Under the new system, parents who are not receiving support can approach the District Collector with a formal complaint. The Collector has been designated as the authority to hear such cases.

Applicants will need to provide reasons for seeking financial support along with details of their income from all sources.

As per the report, law mandates that the Collector must resolve such complaints within 60 days.

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During this period, both the parents and the concerned employee will be given an opportunity to present their case. If the claim is upheld, an order will be issued specifying the deduction amount, which will be directly transferred to the parents’ bank account.

The coverage of the law includes both biological parents and step-parents.

The Bill also provides for the creation of a Senior Citizen Commission to handle appeals against the Collector’s orders or delays. The body will be led by a retired High Court judge and will include two members with experience in administration, government or the social sector.

The commission will have quasi-judicial powers, including the authority to conduct inquiries, summon witnesses and impose penalties.

It further states, “In the event of the death of a dependent parent, the surviving dependent parent may submit an application to the designated authority or the senior citizens commission, seeking transfer of the deducted apportioned amount to his or her bank account.” In cases where both parents are no longer alive, the employee can seek cancellation of the deduction order.