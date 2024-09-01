Telangana Floods disrupt life: Over 100 villages submerged, 99 trains cancelled; Key points here

Heavy rainfall in Telangana has wreaked havoc across the state, leading to widespread flooding and disruption of transportation. Over 100 villages have been submerged, and 99 trains have been canceled due to the severe weather conditions.

The chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, held emergency meetings to evaluate the situation and coordinate rescue efforts.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar reported that 119 people are stranded on hillocks and buildings in Telangana's Khammam district, awaiting rescue. He informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the severe situation, including 110 submerged villages. Kumar detailed that 9 people are stuck on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 on Azmeera Thanda hillock, and 42 are trapped in buildings.

Nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to Telangana to assist with the rescue efforts. These teams, hailing from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam, are actively engaged in operations on the ground, following precise instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as confirmed by Sanjay Kumar.

