Telangana Floods disrupt life: Over 100 villages submerged, 99 trains cancelled; Key points here

Heavy rainfall in Telangana has wreaked havoc across the state, leading to widespread flooding and disruption of transportation. Over 100 villages have been submerged, and 99 trains have been canceled due to the severe weather conditions.
The chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, held emergency meetings to evaluate the situation and coordinate rescue efforts.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar reported that 119 people are stranded on hillocks and buildings in Telangana's Khammam district, awaiting rescue. He informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the severe situation, including 110 submerged villages. Kumar detailed that 9 people are stuck on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 on Azmeera Thanda hillock, and 42 are trapped in buildings.
“Informed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji about the severe situation in Telangana's Khammam & that 110 villages in the district have been submerged, 9 people are stranded on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 people on Azmeera Thanda hillock in Palair constituency, and 42 others are trapped on buildings,” he posted on X.
Nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to Telangana to assist with the rescue efforts. These teams, hailing from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam, are actively engaged in operations on the ground, following precise instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as confirmed by Sanjay Kumar.
Key points about the Telangana floods here:
- The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad on Monday, September 2, to keep children safe as a precaution.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warnings for parts of Telangana, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rain in districts like Adilabad and Mahabubnagar over the coming days.
- Khammam district in Telangana is heavily affected, with 110 villages submerged and over 100 people stranded on hillocks and rooftops, waiting to be rescued.
- Floodwaters have damaged railway tracks and caused houses to collapse in both states. In Mogalrajapuram, Andhra Pradesh, a woman was killed when a rock fell on her house due to the heavy rain.
- Hyderabad and Vijayawada are facing severe flooding. In Hyderabad, ongoing rain has caused widespread waterlogging, while in Vijayawada, areas like Rama Krishna Puram are underwater.
- In Telangana's Mahabubabad district, a woman died when floodwaters swept away her car. Her father, who was with her, is still missing.
- In Khammam district, two family members are feared to have been washed away after their house wall collapsed due to heavy rain. Authorities are still searching for them.
- Heavy rainfall disrupted rail services, leading to the cancellation of 99 trains, partial cancellation of four trains, and diversion of 54 trains.
- Flooding and track damage have stranded five trains between Kazipet and Vijayawada. Officials are evacuating passengers and providing them with food and necessities.
- The IMD has warned of more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over the next five days in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, worsening the current situation.