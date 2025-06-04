Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that India was drawing its inspiration from Israel and PM Modi tried to model himself on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu but was nowhere near him.

His remarks came while speaking at the United Nations (UN). Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently in New York as part of a Pakistani delegation to address the global community to counter India's delegation on Operation Sindoor.

"Mr Modi is sort of the Temu version of Netanyahu. So, like a poor copy. We call upon the Indian government to not be inspired by the worst examples possible," Bhutto-Zardari said in his speech at the UN.

Bilawal Bhutto roasts Modi: ‘A poor copy… the Temu version of Netanyahu!’” 🎯🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/AOYUvUkZbT — Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (@MansurQr) June 3, 2025

He further said that Pakistan prides itself on its great civilisation heritage. "We are the heirs of the Indus Valley civilisation. Mohenjodaro is a stone's throw away from my constituency back home. India also prides itself," the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader commented.

This, however, is not the first time that the Bhutto scion has targeted Modi. Back in 2022, Bilawal launched a personal attack on the Indian Prime Minister. While speaking at the UN, the then Pakistan Foreign Minister said he is not afraid of the RSS, the BJP or PM Modi.

Responding to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's stinging criticism of Islamabad over its support to terrorism, Bilawal called PM Modi the "butcher of Gujarat". He told Pakistani media that history is a witness to the role played by Modi in the Gujarat riots.

"No matter how hard the BJP or RSS protests, they cannot distort history," Dawn quoted him as saying at the time. Following Bhutto's remarks, the BJP held protests across India and called the comments "uncivilised and distasteful" personal attack on Prime Minister Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that Bilawal's comments were "uncivilsed" and "a new low" even for Pakistan. The MEA added that Bhutto's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in Pakistan who have made terrorism a part of his country's state policy.