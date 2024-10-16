‘Terrorism will hardly encourage trade, connectivity,’ says Jaishankar at SCO conclave in Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said that cooperation in areas such as trade, energy and connectivity is unlikely to flourish in the presence of terrorism, extremism and separatism. He asserted that cooperation should be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, as well as recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Jaishankar said cooperation must be “built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas”. “It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit. But most of all, our endeavours will progress only when our commitment to the Charter remains firm. It is axiomatic that development and growth requires peace and stability. And as the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the 'three evils',” he said.

"If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel," Jaishankar said, underlining the need for every SCO member nation to strictly adhere to the charter of the grouping.

"If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address," he said.

Jaishankar said current times are difficult with two major conflicts underway, each with its own global repercussions.

"Technology holds great promise, as well as raising a new host of concerns," he said.

The external affairs minister led the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit in Islamabad, chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jaishankar met Sharif on Tuesday, shook hands and exchanged greetings during an informal dinner hosted by the Pakistan Prime Minister. This is the first time in nine years that an Indian foreign minister has visited Pakistan. The last Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj.