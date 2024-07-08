Terrorists attack Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua; 4 soldiers killed, six more injured

Four soldiers were killed and six more were left injured at the end of operations after terrorists opened fire on a Army convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on July 8.

The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, officials said.

According to sources, the terrorists fired at the army vehicle from the top of a hill. They also hurled grenades at the army vehicle, sources said. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the officials said.

There has been a spike in the number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district was rocked by twin terror attacks on June 11 and 12.

On June 11, six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla. A police personnel was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in the Gandoh area on June 12.

Following the incidents, security forces ahve intensified anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operated in the district.

On June 26, three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The terrorists were killed amid an intensified search and cordon operation by the police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12.

(With inputs from agencies)