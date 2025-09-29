Tesla begins Model Y deliveries in India, keeps sales numbers undisclosed

Tesla has officially commenced deliveries of its Model Y in India, marking a significant milestone just two months after its market debut in July 2025. The company announced that Model Y deliveries began on September 29, but did not disclose any sales or delivery numbers.

The Model Y, available in two trims — Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive—is priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh, respectively. With a WLTP range of 500 km and 622 km, the SUV is equipped with Tesla’s signature technology suite, including over-the-air updates and advanced charging solutions.

As part of the rollout, Tesla is offering every new customer a complimentary Wall Connector for convenient home or workplace charging. The company has also set up charging stations at One BKC in Mumbai and Aerocity in Delhi, each featuring V4 Superchargers and Destination Chargers. At peak efficiency, the Model Y can add up to 267 km of range in 15 minutes, with charging managed via the Tesla app.

Tesla describes its charging ecosystem as “plug in, charge and go”, emphasizing its integration between the car, charging infrastructure, and Tesla app. Customers can locate chargers through the in-car maps, while the vehicle pre-conditions the battery en route for faster charging.

Tesla has also opened Experience Centers in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and Delhi’s Aerocity, where customers can explore the vehicle, book test drives, and access support.