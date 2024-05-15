'The day I start doing Hindu-Muslim...': PM Modi reacts to 'infiltrators' row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed allegations of stoking religious divisions in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, asserting that he refuses to engage in Hindu-Muslim politics. In a recent statement, he said, "The day I do Hindu-Muslim, I will be unworthy of public life," reaffirming his commitment to unity and inclusivity.

Related Articles

During an interview with News 18, Prime Minister Modi clarified his comments on "infiltrators" and families with more children, stating that his remarks were not specific to any religious group but aimed at addressing poverty and family planning across all communities. He emphasised his belief in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," pressing upon his dedication to the welfare and development of all citizens.

Reflecting on past controversies, including the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002, PM Modi acknowledged efforts to tarnish his image among Muslims but highlighted his inclusive upbringing and relationships with individuals from diverse backgrounds.

He reiterated his stance against divisive politics, stating, "The day I start doing Hindu-Muslims, I won't be entitled to live in the public domain. I won't do Hindu-Muslim. This is my pledge."

PM Modi also reshared the interview on his X account; quoting himself, he wrote, "I have never worked for vote bank, but I will always say what is wrong is wrong!"

मैंने वोट बैंक के लिए कभी काम नहीं किया है, लेकिन जो गलत है उसे गलत कहकर रहूंगा! https://t.co/8mkxDBtoOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

The controversy came to light when in a public rally in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi criticised the Congress party, alleging their intention to redistribute wealth and assets among families with more children. He expressed concerns about potential policies that could impact women's rights and personal belongings, shedding light on the importance of individual autonomy and security.

Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on May 14, seeking a third consecutive term and aiming for a significant victory margin. The constituency is set to go to polls in the final phase of the elections on June 1, with the results scheduled to be announced on June 4.

