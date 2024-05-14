Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi reveals mobile number, email ID in election affidavit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi parliamentary seat today. Modi disclosed his mobile phone number and email contact in the election affidavit. "My contact telephone number is 8980809224, and my e-mail ID narendramodi@narendramodi.in," the affidavit read.

According to the affidavit submitted by him, Modi owns moveable assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, has Rs 52,920 in cash and does not own a land, house or car. The affidavit even showed that the PM's taxable income doubled from Rs 11 lakh in fiscal year 2018-19 to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23.

Several NDA leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, attended the filing, as PM Modi submitted nomination for a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. The nomination ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, was absent due to health reasons.

Modi arrived at the district collectorate wearing a white kurta-pajama paired with a blue sadri. Prior to the filing, he participated in an aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat and offered prayers at the city's Kaal Bhairav temple.

After submitting his nomination papers, the PM proceeded to the Rudraksha Convention Centre where he addressed local party members, and urged them to raise awareness about BJP's schemes.

PM Modi also mentioned how each polling booth is recording at least 370 more votes than the last general election, ever since the abrogation of Article 370.

Taking to social media, Modi said that it is his honor to serve the historic Varanasi constituency and highlighting the significant achievements during his tenure. Acknowledging the presence of NDA allies, he also emphasized their commitment to national progress.