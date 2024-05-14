Lok Sabha elections 2024: Delhi voters can avail free rides from booths to their homes on polling day

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has announced a novel initiative for the upcoming polling day on May 25. In collaboration with the bike taxi company Rapido, eligible voters will receive free rides from the polling booths to their homes.

An official statement by the Delhi CEO's office stated that this collaboration between the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Rapido aims to address transportation barriers and encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Under the arrangement, voters in Delhi will be provided with an option to avail a free ride from the polling booths to their homes. After casting their vote, voters can conveniently book and avail a complimentary bike ride using the Rapido app. A rider will pick up the elector from the polling station and drop them safely to their home, the statement mentioned.

Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi P. Krishnamurthy said, "of free bike rides on the polling day, we aim to ensure ease of voting experience and to encourage citizens to exercise their vote and contribute to the democratic process. Every vote counts and it is essential to ensure that every eligible voter can cast their vote without hindrance."

"Rapido has a pool of eight lakh bike drivers in Delhi with a subscriber base of 80 lakh. The availability of bike riders across Delhi will be facilitated and ensured at the designated polling booths," the statement read.

A total of 367 candidates have filed their nominations to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Delhi. Out of 367 nominations, 232 were accepted while 129 nominations were rejected. Six candidates have withdrawn their nominations, leaving only 162 contestants in the contest.