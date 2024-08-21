'The ease and affordability of having a domestic help': Startup founder lists 10 contrasts between life in India and US

Gushwork founder Nayrhit B and his wife, Rishita Das, returned to India from the US last year. Sharing their experience online, Nayrhit highlighted key differences between life in the two countries, offering insights for those in their 20s and 30s considering a similar move.

"Culturally, as an Indian, I found it challenging to make deep connections in the US—beyond coffee meetups, drinks, or the usual work/sports talk. Here, rekindling old friendships and forming new ones feels more natural," Nayrhit wrote in a post on X.

When it comes to digital convenience, India stands out, he writes further. From groceries to makeup, the speed and efficiency of intra-city logistics in India are unmatched. "Sure, the US has Instacart and DoorDash, but the quick commerce platforms here can deliver almost anything within 10 minutes," he said.

Digital payments were another area where India triumphed. Nayrhit pointed out that while Apple Pay and UPI offer comparable user experiences, the key difference lies in UPI being a part of government infrastructure and free of transaction fees, unlike Apple Pay, where a percentage flows into private hands.

My wife and I made the decision of moving back to India from the US after completing our higher education.



We decided to dedicate our lives to building & researching technologies out of India for the world.



We recently completed 1 year of our stay here.



However, the couple also shared some aspects of the US that they miss. For instance, the orderly queues—a hallmark of everyday life in America—are sorely missed. "In India, lines at counters, coffee shops, security checks, and QSRs can be really chaotic, sometimes very irritating," they remarked.

The food scene, on the other hand, offered both relief and longing. "Coming back to dosas and biryanis from PB&J and burgers is a relief. Though I do sometimes miss the variety of cheese, bread, and desserts," Nayrhit admitted, highlighting the culinary trade-offs.

Outdoor enthusiasts, however, might find India lacking. "If you cannot live without hiking, biking, or frequenting beaches, you will not be very happy here," they observed, noting the US's distinct advantage in outdoor activities.

On more sensitive societal issues, the couple acknowledged that India still has a long way to go in terms of LGBTQ acceptance. "Yes, there are hyper-urban pockets where it is fine. But, mass India is still not very accepting of LGBTQ communities. However, I am hopeful that this will change fast in the next five years," Nayrhit expressed with cautious optimism.

Finally, they touched upon the job market, noting that while opportunities exist in both countries, securing a high-paying job that allows for a comparable lifestyle to the US is not trivial in India. "Several of my friends who came back had to cut back on their lifestyles significantly," he mentioned, providing a realistic picture of the economic landscape.

The thread resonated with many who had made similar moves. One user shared, "Very well put. We’ve moved to India after a few years in the US, and I echo what you’re saying. Most people move due to personal reasons or career aspirations rather than differences, but these are good considerations."

Another added, "Interesting. I agree with pretty much all of your points. While the US offers quality of life advantages, India compensates with its unique set of benefits."

Yet, there were also dissenting voices. One user remarked, "India is nice to visit but not live—they need to upgrade modern infrastructure and hygiene first."