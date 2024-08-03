'The money used to go through his...': Suspended cop Sachin Waze's charge against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 cr extortion case

Dismissed Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, accused in the Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has alleged that the NCP leader collected the money through his personal assistant.

Waze also alleged that NCP state president Jayant Patil was involved in the extortion case. He claimed to have submitted evidence to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Whatever has happened, the proof is there. The money used to go through his (Anil Deshmukh) PA. The CBI has the proof and I have also written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. I have submitted all the evidence. I am ready for NARCO test. In the letter that I have written, I have given the name of Jayant Patil as well," Waze told ANI.

Sachin Waze is also involved in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiren murder case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a corruption case against Anil Deshmukh following allegations that, as home minister, he directed police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bar owners.

Earlier in July, NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh accused Devendra Fadnavis of asking him to prepare affidavits against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, and Anil Parab.

Deshmukh alleged, "Three years ago Devendra Fadnavis sent a man to me and asked me to write four affidavits. I was asked to make written allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab. Devendra Fadnavis sent the affidavits and asked me to sign them. I was told that if I did this, then neither ED nor CBI would come after me"

Fadnavis denied the allegations, stating he would not tolerate any personal attacks against him. Anil Deshmukh, the former Maharashtra Home Minister, was arrested by the ED in 2021 on money laundering charges and spent several months in jail.

Sachin Waze was arrested by the NIA in March 2021 for his involvement in a case where explosives were found in a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai. He is the primary suspect in placing the explosives-filled vehicle near Ambani's home, Antilia, on February 25, 2021.

Responding to Waze's remarks, Anil Deshmukh said, “5-6 days back, I had levelled allegations against Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, that 3 years ago he attempted to send the then CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray to jail and came to me with a false affidavit. I revealed this to the public.”

"What Sachin Waze did today is a new tactic by Devendra Fadnavis. Bombay High Court had said about Sachin Waze that he is a man with criminal background, he has been arrested on two murder charges, and he is still lodged in jail. Such a man with a criminal background can't be believed, his statement can't be trusted - Bombay High Cout judgement states the same…," he added.


