‘The suggestion is immature, ridiculous’: Gadkari rejects Uddhav's ‘offer’ to fight Lok Sabha election for MVA

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has rejected Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's proposal for him to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) banner.

Describing Thackeray's proposition as 'immature and ridiculous,' Gadkari confirmed that his allegiance lies with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gadkari, who has twice won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, asserted that candidates' nominations within the BJP happen systematically.

“The suggestion is immature and ridiculous. The BJP has a system of giving tickets to candidates,” the Nagpur-born politician told news agency PTI.

Thackeray's invitation came after Gadkari's name was omitted from BJP's inaugural list of contestants for 195 constituencies.

Gadkari, 66, and former BJP President, expressed positivity that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will clinch 400 seats, securing a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lok Sabha elections are slated for April-May, with Maharashtra contributing 48 seats, second only to Uttar Pradesh's 80.

Thackeray criticized the BJP on March 3 for excluding Gadkari from their first list. He urged Gadkari to demonstrate Maharashtra's capabilities by resigning and running as an MVA candidate.

“He (Gadkari) should show Maharashtra's mettle and resign instead of bowing before Delhi. We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate,” the ex-Maharashtra chief minister remarked.

The MVA coalition includes the Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Conversely, the BJP governs Maharashtra alongside CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Despite their political differences, both NDA and MVA are grappling with finalizing seat distributions ahead of the elections.

