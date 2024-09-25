'There is fear in our minds': Hindu temples in Bangladesh get extortion threats ahead of Durga Puja

Radical Islamist groups in Bangladesh have issued extortion threats to Hindu temples and puja committees, demanding payments of 5 lakh Bangladeshi taka, just days ahead of the Durga Puja festival. Durga Puja, the largest Hindu festival in the country, is set to be celebrated from October 9 to 13.

These threats have primarily emerged from the Dakop area of Khulna district, where anonymous letters have been sent to several puja committees, warning that celebrations would not be allowed unless the payments were made. Additionally, incidents of vandalism, particularly targeting Durga idols, have been reported in various parts of the country.

On September 22, madrasa students vandalised Durga idols in the Raypur area of Lakshmigonj district. Similar acts of vandalism occurred at the Phuljhuri Galachipa temple in Barguna district. These incidents have sparked fear within the Hindu community, which has already been concerned following recent attacks on minorities following the fall of the Awami League government and the sudden flight of Sheikh Hasina.

Kushal Chakraborty, president of the Sanatan Bidyarthi Sansad in Chittagong, expressed the anxiety felt by Hindus as they prepare for Durga Puja. "There is fear in our minds. We are trying to reach out to the government for our safety. Idols have been vandalized in places like Faridpur, Khulna, and several others. We are preparing for Durga Puja, but there is fear," he told India Today.

Vivekanand Ray, a local Hindu committee leader from Sathkira district, shared similar concerns. "Some extremists vandalised our Durga idols and even the pandals. We are preparing for Durga Puja, but it looks like this year it is going to be very difficult for Hindus to celebrate our biggest festival as the government has become a spectator and the police are of no help," Ray said.

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council condemned the recent attacks on minority communities and urged the Dr. Muhammad Yunus-led government to take swift legal action against the perpetrators. The council has set up a six-member monitoring cell to oversee the situation and ensure the safety of minority communities during the festival.

(With inputs from Ashutosh Mishra)