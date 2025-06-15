'There were parts issues': Insider claims Boeing took shortcuts that risked lives in air

The Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that killed 241 people has renewed scrutiny of Boeing’s manufacturing standards, as whistleblowers warn of systemic failures and unsafe practices inside the U.S. aviation giant.

Ed Pierson, a former senior manager at Boeing and now a prominent whistleblower, was quoted in an NDTV report that multiple indicators pointed to “chaotic and dangerous manufacturing” within the company.

“We were rushing to build planes, employees were under pressure to do overtime,” Pierson said. “There were parts issues, aircraft systems issues, functional system testing and electrical system testing, in particular.”

Pierson's warning comes days after Air India’s AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 of the 242 onboard.

The tragedy has brought renewed attention to Boeing’s safety culture, already under fire in the U.S.

Sam Salehpour, another Boeing whistleblower, previously testified before Congress on April 17, 2024, alleging improper manufacturing practices, including workers physically forcing parts into place.

“During his testimony… Salehpour shared startling details, including claims that employees were forcing parts to fit together by jumping on them,” Pierson said.

Salehpour also alleged that he faced retaliation for speaking up. Last year, he told lawmakers he had been “put through hell” for flagging safety issues. When asked whether Salehpour’s concerns could relate to the Air India crash, Pierson responded: “It is possible… Apparently the planes were being built like that for a long time.”

Boeing has rejected the claims by both whistleblowers, stating that the Dreamliner has passed 150,000 safety checks and audits. The company also denied retaliating against employees.

Indian aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the crash. The aircraft’s black box has been recovered, and its flight data and cockpit recordings are under analysis. A high-level committee has been set up to review safety protocols and recommend reforms.

As scrutiny intensifies, whistleblowers say the root problem lies deeper than one crash—it’s a culture of speed over safety.